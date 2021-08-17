Top Stories this AM: Biden says booster vax shots for all; Trump’s take on Afghanistan; a surreal scene shows Taliban fighters celebrating at an amusement park

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Tucker’s got a take, of course. Tucker Carlson says Afghan refugees will “invade” the US and over the next decade their numbers “may swell to the millions.” Fox host Tucker Carlson said there might be “millions” of Afghan refugees resettling in the US over the next decade.
- Trump does, too. Trump is having a field day criticizing Biden and claiming that the situation in Afghanistan would be ‘totally different’ with a Trump administration in charge. Trump released six statements on August 16 in an email titled: “Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the US.”
- The Taliban celebrates with bumper car rides. Surreal videos show armed Taliban soldiers riding bumper cars and a merry-go-round at a Kabul amusement park following their takeover of the capital. As soldiers celebrated at a local amusement park, thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the capital city.
- Boosters for everybody. Biden administration will advise most Americans to get a coronavirus booster shot 8 months after vaccination: report. Individuals will need to receive booster shots, regardless of which vaccine they received, in order to protect themselves from the Delta variant, Biden administration officials told The New York Times.
- But water is in short supply. Water cuts are coming to Arizona and Nevada after the US declared the first-ever Colorado River water shortage. Lake Mead, the country’s largest water reservoir, is drier than it’s ever been. Future cut-backs could be more severe as the climate crisis unfolds.
- That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.