Top Stories this PM: Anti-vaxxers defy YouTube’s new ban; former Nazi secretary caught trying to escape trial

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.
What happened today:
- Crisis averted… for now. Congress passed a measure to keep the government funded hours before the shutdown deadline. The “continuing resolution” will keep the government’s doors open through December 3 and President Biden is expected to sign it. The measure does nothing to break a deadlock initiated by Republicans that’s pushing the US closer to default.
- Blue Origin employees speak out. 21 current and former Blue Origin staff have accused founder Jeff Bezos of sacrificing safety in an effort to win the billionaire space race – and creating a toxic, sexist work culture along the way. Among the allegations is a claim that one former Blue Origin executive called women condescending terms such as “baby girl” and asked about their dating lives.
- Anti-vaxxers defy YouTube’s ban. Anti-vaccination influencers outside the US with hundreds of thousands of subscribers appear to have evaded YouTube’s new worldwide ban on vaccine misinformation. They include Clemens Arvay, a German biologist whom German fact-checking site Correctiv has reported spread misinformation about mRNA vaccines.
- Former Nazi secretary caught. A 96-year-old former Nazi secretary, who faces 11,000 counts of accessory to murder, has been caught after escaping her care home on the day of her trial. Irmgard Furchner previously claimed she was not aware of the killings that occurred at a concentration camp in Poland, The Associated Press reported.
- Wild boars attack Shakira. Shakira said that she was attacked by wild boars while walking in a Barcelona park with her son. The Colombian singer, best known for her hits “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka,” shared the details of the incident in a series of Instagram story videos that showed her damaged, muddy handbag.
That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.