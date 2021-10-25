Top Stories this PM: Amazon underpaid workers on medical leave; Tesla hits massive $1 trillion valuation

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.
What happened today:
- Amazon shortchanged its workers. The New York Times interviewed Amazon staff and reviewed internal documents showing it was shortchanging some employees who were on leave, including medical and disability leave. The problems spanned at least a year and a half, and it potentially affected as many as 179 warehouses. Amazon said it was still identifying workers it had underpaid.
- Tesla hits massive $US1 ($AU1) trillion valuation. The move solidified Tesla as the second-fastest company ever to hit the milestone valuation, barely behind Facebook. Shares of Tesla have surged nearly 30% in October thanks to record profits and a 100,000-vehicle order from car-rental company Hertz.
- “Rust” halts production. Producers of the film said they are pausing the production of the film amid a police investigation into the prop-gun shooting on set involving Alec Baldwin that killed the movie’s cinematographer. “Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end,” they said.
- “Friends” cast pays tribute to star. The “Friends” cast is paying tribute to James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, after he died from prostate cancer on Sunday at the age of 59. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, wrote: “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives.” Courteney Cox, who played Monica, wrote: “The size of gratitude you brought into the room … is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you.”
- Julia Garner transforms into “fake heiress.” Netflix released first-look photos for its upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” produced by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin. Sorokin first gained notoriety after a 2018 The Cut profile revealed that she had posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to try and scam banks and other socialites into lending her money. See photos here.
That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.