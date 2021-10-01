Top Stories this AM: How China’s housing industry let Evergrande happen; Sen. schools Facebook on ‘finstas’; employees say Bezos’ Blue Origin unsafe

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here.
What’s going on today:
- All your Evergrande questions answered: The Evergrande crisis: 4 questions that explain why China’s property market, which is twice as big as America’s and where 20% of homes are empty, matters. “Over past decades, the price of Chinese real estate has gone up. This has generated a popular belief that real estate is always safe to invest in,” Dr. Xin Sun, a senior lecturer in Chinese and East Asian Business at King’s College London, told Insider.
- DeSantis is staying put – for now. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won’t run for president because he’s busy “trying to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory.'” DeSantis told Fox host Sean Hannity that he’s not considering a presidential run in 2024, saying he’s focused on “stuff going on in Florida.”
- “The league…failed to protect its own players from abuse.” National Women’s Soccer League players allege institutional failure following sexual coercion allegations against prominent coach. The NSWL and North Carolina Courage, where Paul Riley coached has since 2017, released a statement announcing Riley’s termination on Thursday.
- “Hello, fellow kids.” Sen. Blumenthal explains ‘finsta’ and claims ‘Facebook routinely puts profits ahead of kids’ online safety.” Blumenthal asked Facebook Safety Chief Antigone Davis if she would “commit to ending ‘finsta?'” She explained that Facebook, which owns Instagram, doesn’t “actually do ‘finsta,'” and then she explained the term. He later clarified that he did know what the term meant and accused Facebook of “monetizing kids’ deceiving their parents. You make money from these secret accounts.”
- A bad look for Bezos. Blue Origin employees say they wouldn’t feel safe riding the company’s rockets, and it’s ‘lucky’ nothing has happened. A letter from 21 current and former Blue Origin employees says the company ignored safety concerns in favor of making the progress Jeff Bezos wants.
- That’s all for now. See you Monday.