Latest Madoff Victim: Fashion Designer Valentino

Sadly the list of people who lost money with Bernie Madoff keeps growing. Today’s high-profile addition is perma-tanned fashion designer Valentino.



The UK’s Evening Standard: Sources from the fashion world inform me that the perma-tanned fashion designer is among those to have been defrauded of a significant amount of cash thanks to the massive $50 billion fraud which Madoff perpetrated on his trusting clients, which was only exposed last month…Valentino Garavani, celebrated 45 years in the business before retiring in 2007, handing over to Alessandra Facchinetti.



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >

See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.