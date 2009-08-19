Latest JP Morgan Fixed Income Investor Poll: Neutral On Markets

Every Monday morning, JP Morgan surveys its customer base to determine where fixed income investors are relative to their bogey. Someone forwarded this week’s results to John Jahnsen at Across The Curve.



It shows that long and neutral sentiment is growing, while short is shrinking more rapidly. Our translation: fixed income investors are becoming less bearish but are far from bullish.

Here are the results:

THIS WEEK LAST WEEK TWO-WEEKS AGO

LONG 24 18 22

SHORT 10 18 16

NEUTRAL 66 64 62

