Latest JP Morgan Fixed Income Investor Poll: Neutral On Markets

John Carney

Every Monday morning, JP Morgan surveys its customer base to determine where fixed income investors are relative to their bogey. Someone forwarded this week’s results to John Jahnsen at Across The Curve.

It shows that long and neutral sentiment is growing, while short is shrinking more rapidly. Our translation: fixed income investors are becoming less bearish but are far from bullish.

Here are the results:

              THIS WEEK      LAST WEEK   TWO-WEEKS AGO
LONG             24            18                    22

SHORT           10            18                    16

NEUTRAL       66            64                   62

