Latest Industry To Benefit From "The Dark Knight:" Online Halloween-Costume Companies

Halloween’s still more than a month away, but online costume retailer MrCostumes.com is already proclaiming that its $160 “The Joker” getup is accounting for half of its adult costume sales. Indeed, the costume is on backorder through next week.



Frankly, we have to give Mr. Costumes a bit of a tip o’ the hat for creating and successfully marketing an entire Joker costume (priced at $160). Every time we heard someone talking about being the laughing villain for Halloween we just imagined they would hit up a vintage clothing store for the purple garb and grab some green hairdye, makeup and a paring knife, which would be a more economical and perhaps wiser (given the current financial crisis) way to go.

Defamer: While The Dark Knight‘s box-office trajectory has leveled out a smidge since becoming the fastest film to $500 million, the marketplace for morbidly exploitive Heath Ledger nostalgia has caught a new wave of holiday momentum. So say the proprietors of something called “Mr. Costumes,” which proudly notes today that varieties of its Joker outfits account for nearly half of its adult costume sales for this Halloween. “The popularity of the movie and the cultural effect of Ledger’s death have propelled seasonal demand for the villain costume,” states a press release recently crapped into our inbox, “while effectively boosting the sales revenues and overall popularity of MrCostumes.com, an emerging player in the Halloween Costumes market.”

Classy, right? At $160 per (and on backorder through next week), they’d better be. But what if the kids want to be a disfigured, lip-smacking serial killer as well? Lucky them — that’s covered, too.

Even your little guy or gal can get in on the trick-or-treat sociopathy, as pictured here. And failing that, there’s always the tormented anti-hero get-up (with or without muscled chest) for maximum doorstep brooding — viciously murdered ex-girlfriend sold separately, natch.

