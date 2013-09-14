The Latest Go Daddy Girl Is A Small Business Owner, Not A Model

In a sharp detour from the overtly sexual Super Bowl ads that brought the GoDaddy brand into the public consciousness, the web hosting company’s latest ad features a woman running a business instead of merely prancing around in her underwear.

The advertisement, which will debut on TV during this week’s Monday Night Football telecast, is the second in a series of zany and playful spots from Deutsch New York that feature the martial-artist and film star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Check it out before it hits the airwaves here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the ad, Van Damme arrives with a boom box to motivate a florist overwhelmed by a influx of bouquet orders. At the end, Van Damme utters Go Daddy’s new tagline, “It’s go time,” which attempts to shift the brand’s focus from the attractive bodies of its endorsers to the tools it offers small businesses.

In an interview with the New York Times, Go Daddy CEO Blake Irving said the old advertisements hurt the company’s relationship with the arts and crafts e-commerce company Etsy, whose executives were pressured by the many female small business owners who use the site.

“We know about half of the 30-million small businesses in this country are owned by women,” GoDaddy chief marketing officer Barb Rechterman told Business Insider in a statement. “We think these women, and men, are courageous because they put it all on the line to make their dreams come true. Our job is to help them kick arse online where they can attract new customers and grow their businesses in very efficient ways.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.