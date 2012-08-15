Curiosity Rover's Latest Images Show Sandy Dunes And Hills On Mars

A week after NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory landed the Curiosity rover on Mars we’ve already seen some amazing images.



As a testament to the great team of scientists and engineers on the Curiosity’s Crew, so far, everything’s been going without a hitch. Here are the latest from the team.

They are still in the process of checking everything out on the rover, and are planning to take it for a test spin in about a week. Stay tuned!

