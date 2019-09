From the latest Fed Flow Of Funds report, a look at the latest state of American debt.



As you can see (bottom row), uncle sam and business are levearing up.

Households and state governments continue to delever.

The “good” new: Household deleveraging happened at its slowest pace in years.

