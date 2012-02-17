Latest Exec In Cisco Exodus Was 'Like A Daughter' To John Chambers

Laura Ipsen left Cisco for Microsoft

Photo: Cisco

The loss of Cisco’s Laura Ipsen to Microsoft is a big blow to Cisco, a source close to the company told Business Insider.She and CEO John Chambers were so tight “she was like his daughter,” the source quipped.



Ipsen left to become corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Public Sector division, where she’ll manage a team of nearly 2,000 marketers and salespeople.

She was previously a senior VP at Cisco leading the Connected Energy team, which Cisco once touted as a $20 billion opportunity, reports Network World.

So why leave a potential $20 billion market to step into an established Microsoft role? She felt like her opportunities at Cisco were “capped,” the source said.

She’s not the only one. A month earlier, Paul De Martini left Cisco to start a management consulting company. He had joined the Connected Energy team a mere year earlier as Chief Technology Officer and VP of Innovation.

So maybe smart energy isn’t the glowing growth market Cisco says it is.

Since Cisco started restructuring last year, it’s lost a lot of big name talent.

“Every day I get another e-mail from someone at Cisco that says, I’m out!” the source said.

Some of the big names now gone include …

Tom Gillis, vice president of Cisco’s security technologies business unit, who came over when Cisco acquired IronPort and left to launch a new startup, currently in stealth mode.

19-year Cisco veteran Daniel Scheinman, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Media Solutions Group. He lead the Eos project, a SaaS media platform launched in 2007 that was basically shut down when Cisco gutted its consumer products last year.

Cisco’s borderless networks senior vice president, Brett Galloway. His move was announced as a leave of absence and he hasn’t surfaced anywhere yet. He was previously senior vice president of Cisco’s critical Wireless, Security, and Routing Technology Group (WSRTG).

David Lawler, vice president of Cisco’s Unified Computing System business. Lawler hasn’t yet come out of stealth mode (his LinkedIn bio proclaims he’s relaxing). But also gone is a key engineer on that team, Ed Bougnion, who went back to Stanford to finish his PhD.

Chris Hoff, Cisco’s Director of cloud & virtualization solutions. He had previously been Cisco’s chief security architect and he left for Cisco’s big rival Juniper. He’s a popular security blogger and was a well known name with Cisco.

Alan Cohen, who was previously Cisco’s vice president for Enterprise and Public Sector and is now at startup Nicira. He was joined at Nicira by former Cisco Fellow Bruce Davie.

