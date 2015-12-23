This chart shows just how strong the Brexit vote is right now

Britons will get to vote on whether the country should stay in or leave the European Union by the end of 2017. But if the referendum were to happen tomorrow, the polls show that the outcome would be too difficult to predict.

In Credit Suisse’s massive compendium of 2016 outlook charts published on Friday, the investment bank highlighted just how close the stay or leave vote is. More importantly, this one chart shows how much momentum support for a Brexit is gaining:

Prime Minister David Cameron promised Britons that his government would push for a “better deal” with the EU, which includes renegotiating immigration rules for people coming to the UK, ahead of the 2017 referendum.

Various polls over the last year have shown how the Freedom of Movement Act, which allows all EU citizens to easily migrate to any other member state, as well as immigration in general, are key factors that make UK voters consider exiting the bloc.

Last week, Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron has seemingly done the impossible — he has managed to get “a pathway to a deal” in renegotiating the UK’s terms with the European Union. This is after a range of public statements made by European Council president Donald Tusk about how many EU members are immovable over allowing the UK to restrict migration.

Cameron said that “good progress” was being made at the EU summit in Brussels where he is renegotiating the terms of Britain’s membership within the 28 nation bloc.

He said “nothing is certain in life or in Brussels but there is a pathway to a deal in February. But the truth is it will be very hard work.”

