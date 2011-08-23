Now Goldman Sachs Can't Afford Plants

Photo: flickr commons

You have to wonder how bad it is when a bank cuts back on the green in order to save some green.

Goldman Sachs’ London headquarters is removing potted plants from the office as part of its latest cost-cutting efforts, The Telegraph reported.The investment bank is believed to spend tens of thousands of pounds each in year on the supply and upkeep of the plants.



It would be hard for Goldman to justify spending someone’s paycheck on plants while layoffs are taking place.

But it’s angered some of the employees anyway.

From The Telegraph:

“Sources say the decision provoked disquiet at the bank and that some of the employees tried to block the move, leading to a stand-off between the plant pickers and staff.”

In their defence, some studies have shown potted plants are believed to be a mood booster by creating cheerful environment.

But cheer up, Goldman. At least you don’t have to fly coach like some of the other Euro bankers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.