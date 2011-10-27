You Won't Believe This, But There's Another Report About China Saving Europe And Markets Are Rallying

Wen Jiabao

Take 45329805923….There’s an AFP headline floating around about China investing in the European Financial Stability Fund, and markets are rallying.



Of course, we’ve heard this a million times.

And already this morning there was a a report about the EFSF chief going to China to pay a visit.

But still, people like this news.

Dow up 97.

LIVE COVERAGE: Europe Tries To Save Itself At Huge Summit>

