AD OF THE DAY: First Cheerios Ad Since Biracial Family Spot Will Make You Cry

Almost two months after finding itself the target of racist internet trolls, complaining that Cheerios used a biracial family in its ad, General Mills has released a new, masterful commercial.



It feels like a real moment between a mother and son and reminds viewers of emotionally pivotal moments they’ve had with their family. And sometimes those moments can be as simple as having a bowl of cereal.

Adweek praised ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi NY for the quiet, realistic, spot. “They’re small, quiet and dignified,” Tim Nudd wrote. “They focus on simple, relatable family moments. They look inward, not outward.”

This ad reminds viewers why they love the Cheerios, which has been virtually unchanged for years.

