Latest Apple Tablet Photos Are Fake, As Anticipated

Dan Frommer

Late last week, photos surfaced on French gadget blog Nowhere Else, purporting to be Apple’s reportedly forthcoming tablet computer. They are fakes, as we had anticipated.

Today, Nowhere Else follows up with a few new photos showing the old iPod touch that was the basis for the digitally altered fake tablet shots.

