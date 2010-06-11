Latest App Store Outrage: AppsFire Pulls Out From The App Store

AppsFire, a startup that helps you find new apps based on the apps you and your friends already like, whose funding we already covered, is pissed off at Apple.



Version 2 of the AppsFire app for iPhone hasn’t been approved after two months in the queue. It hasn’t been rejected either. It’s in limbo. Founder and CEO Ouriel Ohayon wrote that he tried to get in touch with the company, including with contacts at “high level” and could never get a straight answer — or any answer — on why version 2 of AppsFire wasn’t approved. During the time that AppsFire spent in limbo, new versions of competing apps were approved.

In protest, Ohayon has decided to remove version 1 of AppsFire from the app store. In a bitter blog post explaining the move, he not-very-subtly alludes that he believes Apple feels threatened by his app because it highlights how broken discovery is in the App Store, and has decided to basically kill his app for this reason. Meanwhile, he is exploring “out-of-store alternatives.”

How likely is it that this is a calculated move from Apple and not some freak occurrence? Well, discovery in the App Store is broken, and AppsFire’s Amazon recommendations-style system does seem like the future. Given the way Apple rules its app store with an iron fist, it wouldn’t be surprising if they implemented such a feature in their store and then crushed every third party that was already doing it. Is that what it’s doing? Maybe we’ll find out soon.

AppsFire is backed by first-tier investors. How likely is it that they’ll back another App Store-focused startup? (AppsFire is multiplatform, but its focus is clearly the iPhone.) How good is that for Apple’s platform as a whole?

Anecdotally, we were at Startup Weekend London last Sunday and the winner was a mobile social game project — focused on Android. The founder, Pedro Santos, told us that this was the best platform for him because there’s less competition on Android and its growth is faster than the iPhone so it’ll overtake it one day. And a panel of judges, some of whom were mobile and gaming industry veterans, obviously agreed. Is this a sign of the times? Is AppsFire yet another proof that Apple is scared, repeating the mistakes of the 80s and is on track to flame out in the mobile platform wars?

We guess time will tell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.