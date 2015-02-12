These are all the kings of late-night TV

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Jon Stewart speaking during live Election Night coverage on Nov. 2, 2004.

When Jon Stewart steps down from “The Daily Show” later this year, an era of late-night TV on Comedy Central will come to and end.

Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” for nearly 17 years, starting in 1999. When he leaves, he’ll be the highest-paid late-night host, commanding a salary of $US25-$US30 million per year.

To put that number in perspective, newer late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon currently make a reported $US10 million and $US11 million, respectively.

How does Stewart’s 17-year tenure compare to that of other late-night hosts?

Take a look at the graphic below to see where Stewart falls among the late-night greats.

