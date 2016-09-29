Seth Meyers tackles Donald Trump and his supporters' claims that Clinton lost the debate

Donald Trump and his supporters have been doing all they can to spin his performance during the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton on Monday. So “Late Night” host Seth Meyers decided to examine the spin in a new edition of “A Closer Look.”

“All Trump had to do was be a normal person and he would have been declared the winner,” the host said. “And yet, he still managed to lose.”

Meyers then took a look at the conservative political pundits, who couldn’t even argue that he won the debate, although they provided a lot of excuses for him. Several touted the first 10-to-30 minutes of the debate, in which Trump was the most effective. Others accused Clinton of acting “smug” and even “unattractive.”

“She didn’t look attractive?” refuted Meyers. “Donald Trump’s face looked like someone was making a fist inside a sock puppet.”

And leave it to Trump to actually declare he had won the debate, citing a poll from conservative news site Drudge, and even CBS, though CBS wasn’t aware it had done so. Meyers referred to a tweet from CBS News’ chief White House correspondent.

On @foxandfriends @realDonaldTrump said he won a @CBSNews post-debate poll. We did not conduct a post-debate poll.

— Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) September 27, 2016

“In the end, even if you’re a Trump supporter, you have to agree it wasn’t a great night for the Republican nominee,” Meyers concluded.

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.