Obama Needs 12 Stitches Following Basketball Game*

Update: The culprit, in what has now been dubbed “elbow-gate”, is Ray Decerega of Hispanic Congressional Caucus. Decerega came forward with this statement “I learned today the president is both a tough competitor and a good sport. I enjoyed playing basketball with him this morning. I’m sure he’ll be back out on the court again soon.” CNN’s report below.



No doubt Maureen Dowd et al. will quickly turn this into a metaphor for his entire year.

While playing basketball this morning President Obama was reportedly hit in the face with and elbow and split his lip requiring 12 stitches.

As Marc Ambinder notes: “POTUS’s hoops games tend to be rough… but usually it’s the other guys who get black and blue.”

Mark Knoller: “We’re told the docs used a local anestethic to administer the stitches & used an extra-thin filament to minimize scar.”

Scott Simon: “Pres. Obama needs 12 stitches after player elbows him in basketball game. Opposing player next ambassador to N Korea?”



