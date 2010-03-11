Late-Night Links: What You Need To Know Before Going To Sleep

Here’s a quick sampling of what’s on our radar tonight:



Chinese inflation: See here and here.

Companies are borrowing like crazy again (WSJ)

Toyota complaints surged AFTER first recall (WSJ)

Conservatives in the UK raise fears of a new labour death tax (Daily Mail)

Gary Gensler is hot (NYT)

Obama still feuding with Harry Reid about the healthcare bill (POLITICO)

Obama is really closing the healthcare home stretch by hitting hard on righty issues like waste and fraud (White House Blog)

Rail traffic declines slightly in February (Calculated Risk)

And now a trade war between the US and France? (Telegraph)

