Late-Night Links: What You Need To Know Before Going To Sleep

Here’s a quick sampling of what’s on our radar tonight:
- Chinese inflation: See here and here.
- Companies are borrowing like crazy again (WSJ)
- Toyota complaints surged AFTER first recall (WSJ)
- Conservatives in the UK raise fears of a new labour death tax (Daily Mail)
- Gary Gensler is hot (NYT)
- Obama still feuding with Harry Reid about the healthcare bill (POLITICO)
- Obama is really closing the healthcare home stretch by hitting hard on righty issues like waste and fraud (White House Blog)
- Rail traffic declines slightly in February (Calculated Risk)
- And now a trade war between the US and France? (Telegraph)
