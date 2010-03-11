Late-Night Links: What You Need To Know Before Going To Sleep

Joe Weisenthal
moon night

Here’s a quick sampling of what’s on our radar tonight:

  • Chinese inflation: See here and here.
  • Companies are borrowing like crazy again (WSJ)
  • Toyota complaints surged AFTER first recall (WSJ)
  • Conservatives in the UK raise fears of a new labour death tax (Daily Mail)
  • Gary Gensler is hot (NYT)
  • Obama still feuding with Harry Reid about the healthcare bill (POLITICO)
  • Obama is really closing the healthcare home stretch by hitting hard on righty issues like waste and fraud (White House Blog)
  • Rail traffic declines slightly in February (Calculated Risk)
  • And now a trade war between the US and France? (Telegraph)

