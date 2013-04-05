Leno, Fallon, Letterman, Kimmel And O'Brien React To 'Tonight Show' News In Monologues

After news broke Wednesday that Jay Leno will be handing over the 'Tonight' show to Jimmy Fallon, Leno started the night's monologue by taking a jab at another rival: 'Folks, I got to be honest with you, I had a really awkward day today. I had to call David Letterman and tell him he didn't get the 'Tonight Show' again. Awful! Terrible!'

He had kinder words for his successor.

'I want to congratulate our good friend Jimmy Fallon! He is a hell of a guy, he's going to do a great job. I just have one request for Jimmy: we've all fought, kicked, and scratched, to get this network up to 5th place, now we have to keep it there! Jimmy, don't let it slip into 6th! We are counting on you!'

He jokingly continued, 'Things move so quickly; Jimmy hasn't even taken over yet and the rumours have already starting… like NBC says in five years they plan to replace Jimmy with Justin Bieber.'

But all's well that ends well, as Leno joked, 'Today I accepted a new position; I am going to be the head basketball coach at Rutgers University! Thank you very much!'