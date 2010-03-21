Late Night Going Badly For Dems, "NO" Votes Pile Up, Odds Of Passage Begin To Slip

Did President Obama’s speech accomplish anything?



Based on the tallies we’re following, just every single commitment post-speech has been a “no”.

There have been at least three no-votes announced this evening.

Despite the brave face put forth by the leadership, few can credibly claim that the requisite 216 votes are in the bag.

On InTrade, where the contract was sailing along near 90 earlier in the day, the bid is now at 78.

Tonight’s required reading: How Nancy Pelosi beat up on Rahm Emanuel to get healthcare to where it is right now..

