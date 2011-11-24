The 8 Best Places For A Gourmet Late Night Meal In New York City

Photo: jamesnaruke via Flickr
The night before Thanksgiving is a perfect evening to run around New York City until the early morning.After all, on Thursday all you really need to concentrate on is eating and football.
Zagat Buzz has rounded up the best late night dining options in New York City–they’re perfect for guests who arrived in town late, or anyone planning on sleeping in tomorrow.
These aren’t necessarily the best spots if you’ve got a case of the munchies, but if you’re looking for a gourmet midnight snack, you might want to call ahead.
357 Sixth Ave. (bet. 4th Street & Washington Place)
Food Score: 29
This West Village joint is considered 'exquisite' by sushi connoisseurs, but it's pricey, averaging $95 a person.
39 Downing St. (bet. Bedford & Varick Sts.)
Food Score: 27
Chef Galen Zamarra's new American cuisine is perfect for the 'green-market' fanatic.
163 First Ave. (bet. 10th & 11th Streets)
Food Score: 27
The restaurant,s multi-course format can run you $163 on average.
125 W. 55th St. (bet. 6th & 7th Avenues.)
Food Score: 27
It's the only fancy place to get good Greek food late-night.
229 S. Fourth St. (bet. Havemeyer & Roebling Streets)
Food Score: 27
The restaurant sits on the edge of Hasidic Williamsburg, but its small plates menu is not kosher.
110 Waverly Pl. (bet. MacDougal Street & 6th Avenue)
Food Score: 27
Babbo is known for their wine pairings and pro-service.
251 W. 55th St. (bet. Broadway & 8th Avenue)
Food Score: 27
Zagat suggests bringing along your rich uncle, where the fixed menu can cost on average $58-90.
