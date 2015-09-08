Late Chinese fireworks power a rally in Asia

It’s been another turbulent session for Asian markets, culminating in another nonsensical late rally in Chinese stocks.

Having been down close to 1% in early afternoon trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite jumped 159 points in the final 106 minutes of trade, eventually closing the session up 2.93% at 3,173.37 points.

The moves in Shanghai were evident in other mainland Chinese indices with smaller stocks outperforming their larger peers.

Whether due to buying by China’s state-backed “national team” or expectations for further monetary policy easing from the PBOC this evening, or both, the rally was certainly not built on fundamentals.

Earlier in the session Chinese trade data for August came in below expectations, something that along with the fact that it’s Tuesday – the day the PBOC last eased monetary policy in August – may have contributed to hopes for further stimulus among investors.

We’ll get an answer soon enough.

As you would expect given the breakneck late rally, along with still holiday-thinned markets thanks to yesterday’s Labor Day holiday in the US, risk assets reacted positively to the China stock surge.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars are up 0.9% and 0.7% respectively against their US counterpart, and by around 1.5% against the yen.

US stock futures have also gone bid with the September 2015 S&P 500 contract sitting up 1.21%.

The full regional scoreboard can be found below. Any market with a negative figure in front of it likely closed prior to the late surge in China.

Stocks

ASX 200 5115.20 , 84.78 , 1.69%

5115.20 , 84.78 , 1.69% Nikkei 225 17427.08 , -433.39 , -2.43%

17427.08 , -433.39 , -2.43% Shanghai Composite 3170.57 , 90.15 , 2.93%

3170.57 , 90.15 , 2.93% Hang Seng 21039.64 , 456.12 , 2.22%

21039.64 , 456.12 , 2.22% KOSPI 1878.68 , -4.54 , -0.24%

1878.68 , -4.54 , -0.24% Straits Times 2850.31 , -2.10 , -0.07%

2850.31 , -2.10 , -0.07% S&P 500 Futures 1946.00 , 24.25 , 1.26%

Forex

USD/JPY 119.94 , 0.67 , 0.56%

119.94 , 0.67 , 0.56% USD/CNY 6.3640 , -0.0004 , -0.01%

6.3640 , -0.0004 , -0.01% AUD/USD 0.6980 , 0.0057 , 0.82%

0.6980 , 0.0057 , 0.82% NZD/USD 0.6300 , 0.0045 , 0.72%

0.6300 , 0.0045 , 0.72% AUD/JPY 83.72 , 1.15 , 1.39%

83.72 , 1.15 , 1.39% EUR/USD 1.1180 , 0.0013 , 0.12%

1.1180 , 0.0013 , 0.12% GBP/USD 1.5340 , 0.0071 , 0.46%

1.5340 , 0.0071 , 0.46% USD INDEX 96.036 , -0.1930 , -0.20%

Commodities

Gold $1,121.10 , $2.00 , 0.18%

$1,121.10 , $2.00 , 0.18% Silver $14.57 , $0.02 , 0.14%

$14.57 , $0.02 , 0.14% WTI Futures $44.73 , -$1.32 , -2.87%

$44.73 , -$1.32 , -2.87% Copper Futures $2.352 , $0.03 1.40%

$2.352 , $0.03 1.40% Iron Ore Futures ¥388.50 , ¥2.50 , 0.65%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.668%

2.668% New Zealand 3.315%

3.315% Japan 0.366%

0.366% Germany 0.682%

0.682% UK 1.808%

1.808% US 2.147%

