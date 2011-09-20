Latakoo Helping Newsrooms Move Big Video Files Fast



SAN FRANCISCO — Austin-based Latakoo has a product which allows video producers to compress big files to under 5 per cent of their size and then send via the Web.



The company has 200 customers, many in the news business, according to this report in TechCrunch. We caught up with Jade Kurian, president, at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference earlier this week.

Another company which provides video compression to video publishers, including The New York Times, is San Francisco-based Aspera. Here’s our story from earlier this year.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.