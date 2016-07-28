The man who moulded Google's culture over the last 10 years just stepped down

Google’s long-time head of HR is stepping down, the company confirms to Business Insider.

Laszlo Bock, who’s led human resources for the past ten years, will be replaced by VP of UK sales Eileen Naughton. Bock will be staying on as an advisor to CEO Sundar Pichai.

In many ways, he’s been one of the most public-facing of Google’s execs, often talking to the press about the company’s unique corporate culture, and recently writing a book on the topic called “Work Rules!”

Fortune first reported the news.

Naughton, who Fortune writes has been “one of the highest rated managers at Google by employees,” will be moving from Google’s London office to its Mountain View headquarters.

A spokesperson tells us that besides being an advisor to Google, Bock will start working with other companies too, something that he’s always been passionate about doing.

