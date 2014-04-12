This App Will Hide Your New Passwords From Heartbleed

LastPass is a fantastic app that can help ease your mind about Heartbleed, the terrifying security bug that has left a third of the app open to attack.

You can use the program to create one centralized password for all your accounts and even generate randomised passwords so you don’t get stuck using the same login for everything you do online.

It’s a really good idea to change your passwords now, just in case they were exposed by Heartbleed.

To get started with LastPass, head to its site now. Then follow our walkthrough of the app below.

