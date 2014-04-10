Find Out Instantly If A Site Has Been Infected By 'Heartbleed'

LastPass, the company that makes an app for creating and storing all your passwords, launched a handy tool that will tell you if sites that you use are affected by the recent Heartbleed bug.

Heartbleed is a bug in OpenSSL, an encryption standard that many major websites use. OpenSSL is the way sites can take your passwords and other private information and jumble the data up so hackers can’t access it.

The bug has been fixed, but it did open up the opportunity for hackers to access encrypted passwords, messages, and possibly even credit-card information.

The best way to protect yourself is to change your passwords for important sites. You can use the LastPass tool to check if a site is still affected.

Click here to try it out LastPass’ tool >>

