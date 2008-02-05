Last.fm's Subscription Service: Bite-sized And Super-Sized?

As we mentioned earlier, just because Yahoo’s given up on the music subscription business doesn’t mean that others have. CBS’ Last.fm, which started streaming full tracks on-demand for free last month, plans to add a subscription service as well. Details haven’t been announced yet, but a tipster tells us the company is planning on offering two versions:

• A mini-subscription, priced at $4 a month. This would let users stream more music than they can for free — Last.fm’s current deal limits users to 3 plays per song, per month — but would be capped at some number. We’ve heard 100 songs a month, but that seems too tiny to entice many users.

• An all-you-can-eat, unlimited subscription, priced at $10 a month.

No response from folks we’ve queried at CBS and Last.fm, so we remain a bit sceptical about our tip. The $10 option is a couple bucks a month less than the price points that Napster (NAPS) and RealNetwork’s Rhapsody (RNWK) offer, but those services allow users to download and even carry songs around. As far as we can tell, the Last.fm service is streaming only – means that users are tethered to their computers. And the $4 option just seems like a hard sell. Users tend to want the ability to binge on music, even if they only end up pecking away at the buffet.

So let’s conduct an impromptu marketing test with SAI readers: Does either option appeal to you? Let us know in comments below.

