Last Year For Clive Davis's Grammy Party?

Clive Davis‘s infamous pre-Grammy party may have its swan song this year, since Davis’s employer, Sony Music, is reportedly no longer willing to pay for it.



Page Six: This could be the last year for Clive Davis‘ legendary pre-Grammy party. Last week, he announced he’d throw the $1 million-plus gala next month, not with its usual sponsor – Davis’ company, Sony Music Group – but with the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS), which hands out the Grammys.

An insider said, “Sony told Clive it wasn’t going to pay for the party this year. It was a bad year for them, and [Sony chief] Howard Stringer feels the party doesn’t help sell any albums and only serves to promote Clive’s ego . . . Clive then tried to get his own sponsors but couldn’t, so NARAS stepped in. But forget about next year. It’s over,” said our source.

