These Are The Last Words Of Another Kid Who Just Killed Himself By Texting While Driving

On April 3rd, a college student in Greeley, Colorado, lost control of his car and plunged over an embankment.



The student, Alexander Heit, survived the crash, but died later at a nearby hospital.

Before he crashed, Heit had a flawless driving record.

According to witnesses, in the last seconds of his life, Heit had his head down. His car drifted across the road into the left lane, causing an oncoming car to pull over in alarm. At the last moment, Heit saw what had happened and jerked the wheel to correct his mistake. He over-corrected, however, and his car swerved off the road and rolled.

Police found Heit’s cell phone in the wreck. They later determined that he had been texting while driving.

His last words were preserved on his phone:

Greeley TribuneSherrie Peif of the Greeley Tribune reports that Heit’s mother Sharon has released the following statement, which she hopes will persuade others not to make the mistake that killed her son:

“I can’t bear the thought of anyone else having to go through something like this,” Heit wrote in the release. “Please, vow to never, NEVER text and drive. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

