Vin Diesel says his next movie helped him grieve the death of 'Fast and Furious' costar Paul Walker

When “Fast and Furious” actor Paul Walker died in November 2013, the entire cast of the film was rattled.

In particular, lead star Vin Diesel has been public about sharing his grieving process with fans.

In 2014, the actor said he took on the role of Groot, a tree who utters only one line of dialogue in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” as a therapeutic way to help the actor mourn his friend’s loss.

As he revealed at Comic Con, it’s not the only role which helped the actor.

Saturday during a New York Comic Con panel for “The Last Witch Hunter,” Diesel, 48, explained how “The Last Witch Hunter” helped him mourn the death of Walker as well.

“It’s no accident that I filmed this movie last year,” Diesel told the crowd of about 3,o00. “Last year was a very dark year for me because I had been dealing with loss in my personal life.”

“The Last Witch Hunter” follows Diesel’s character Kaulder, an immortal witch hunter who is trying to prevent a plague from ravaging New York City. From trailers and exclusive footage shown at Comic Con, it appears as though the movie flashes between the past and present as Kaulder deals with the loss of people very close to him.

Scott Garfield/Lionsgate Vin Diesel in ‘The Last Witch Hunter.’

During the Comic Con panel, Diesel noted how his personal life is on stage for everyone. Since Walker’s death in 2013, he has become one of the most-followed celebrities on Facebook with nearly 100 million followers.

“So going into the character of Kaulder was somewhat therapeutic because at the core of this franchise is the concept of death and immortality,” Diesel added. “I was dealing with that in my own life so when you see the movie you’ll, I guess be able to pick up. You’ll see why it was so appropriate to do last year.”

The movie will be in theatres October 23.

