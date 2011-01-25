Last Week's Signal Weekly: 1.21.2011

Aw heck, two weeks ago I promised to round up each week’s Signal every Friday, and then last Friday I went and forgot to do it. So here’tis, a day or so late but no less the punchy for it. (There was no Monday Signal as it was a holiday).



Friday Signal: A New Page at Google

Thursday Signal: It’s Breakfast Time

Weds. Signal: Facebook Again, By Gollum!

Tuesday Signal: The Sky Will Not Fall

If you want Signal each day, sign up for the email newsletter on the site (top right), or grab the RSS Feed.

This post originally appeared at Searchblog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.