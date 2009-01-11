Last Weekend At Bernie's?

Joe Weisenthal

Decision coming monday.

Reuters:

A U.S. judge will issue a written ruling at noon on Monday on a request by U.S. prosecutors to revoke the bail of accused swindler Bernard Madoff and jail him, a court spokesman said on Friday.

Separately, a court hearing tentatively scheduled for Monday on the criminal charges against Madoff has been adjourned, his lawyer Ira Sorkin said.

