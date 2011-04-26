The World's Last Typewriter Factory Closes In India

Obsolete technologies don’t die right away, they just move to places like India. Such was the case with typewriters, which were produced by Godrej & Boyce in Mumbai until recently.



Now the typewriter era is officially over.

Godrej & Boyce’s Milind Dukle tells the Business Standard:

“From the early 2000 onwards, computers started dominating. All the manufacturers of office typewriters stopped production, except us. Till 2009, we used to produce 10,000 to 12,000 machines a year.

“We stopped production in 2009 and were the last company in the world to manufacture office typewriters. Currently, the company has only 500 machines left. The machines are of Godrej Prima, the last typewriter brand from our company, and will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 12,000.”

The factory has been converted to a refrigerator manufacturing unit.

See also: 18 Iconic Products That America Doesn’t Make Anymore >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.