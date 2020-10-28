The last 3 US presidents are all younger than this year's candidates

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 2020 presidential candidates are older than the previous three presidents.

Current President Donald Trump is 74 years old and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 77.

Former presidents Barak Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are all younger.

Bush and Clinton are 74 years old (and are just slightly younger than Trump by a matter of weeks), and Obama is 59.

This year’s presidential candidates President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are older than the last three presidents.

Trump who was born on June 14, 1946, is 74 years old and Biden who was born on November 20, 1942, is 77 years old.

Former presidents Barak Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are all younger. Both Bush and Clinton are 74 years old â€” born on July 6, 1946, and August 19, 1946, respectively. Obama is 59 years old.



At the start of their terms, Clinton was 46, Bush was 54, and Obama was 47.

Trump was the oldest of any president when he was sworn in as president in January of 2017. At the start of his presidency, he was 70 years old.

