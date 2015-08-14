We visited the last place left in America that's piecing together the origins of the universe

In the instant after the Big Bang, the only thing in the universe that existed was a hot plasma soup full of subatomic particles.

But to study that plasma, you don’t have to travel back in time billions of years to the Big Bang itself — just go to Long Island, New York.

Based on a quick (non-scientific) sampling of friends and strangers in a Brooklyn pub, it’s probably safe to say most people don’t know there’s a giant particle collider outside of New York City.

It’s called the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC, pronounced “Rick”), and it’s part of the Department of Energy-sponsored Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York. Built in 2000 for $US616 million and now valued at about $US2 billion, it’s job is to make quark-gluon plasma soup — and it’s the only machine in the US that can do it.

Keep scrolling to see how the device works, how it’s helping physicists solve the mysteries of the early universe, and why its future operation may be in danger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.