21 Women Who Could Surprise You And Become The Next Oprah

The void Oprah Winfrey leaves in the cultural landscape is as big as her fortune.



And yes, we know she’s not actually going away.

But the reason the end of her show feels like a momentous shift is that, well, it is one.

That’s because, in this age of Twitter and YouTube and a zillion cross-promotional platforms, the best way to influence consumers is still to spend one hour a day talking to them on television.

Achieve reliable success and relatability in that hour — and have an unshakable sense of your own identity — and you can rule the world.

Here’s who could do that — and thus get on track to become the next Oprah.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.