21 Women Who Could Surprise You And Become The Next Oprah

The void Oprah Winfrey leaves in the cultural landscape is as big as her fortune.
And yes, we know she’s not actually going away.
But the reason the end of her show feels like a momentous shift is that, well, it is one.
That’s because, in this age of Twitter and YouTube and a zillion cross-promotional platforms, the best way to influence consumers is still to spend one hour a day talking to them on television.
Achieve reliable success and relatability in that hour — and have an unshakable sense of your own identity — and you can rule the world.
Here’s who could do that — and thus get on track to become the next Oprah.
With her sex-trafficking crusades, three daughters, and power-couple status, Demi Moore seems on the verge of hopping from acting gigs to guru training.
Pippa Middleton's reportedly being courted by Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters for a TV gig -- and those two ladies can't be wrong.
Once you've locked up five-digit deals on the lecture circuit, you're pretty much unstoppable -- and Snooki can't seem to alienate television viewers or execs.
You know we had to put the Kardashian sisters in -- like 'em or not, they own half of reality TV, move magazines and sell shoes and diet supplements.
Tyra Banks already burned through the talk-show thing -- but that doesn't mean she couldn't return in a revamped, more modern format. Even when she flies under the radar, she has a devoted following.
Michelle Obama's healthy-kids focus will make her relevant, in terms of lifestyle advice, for years to come.
Roseanne Barr -- who built her fame on everywomanism the first time around -- is returning to TV this fall with a new reality show.
You didn't think we'd forget Sarah Palin, did you? Frankly, we're a little surprised she didn't have something ready to go starting tomorrow.
We already know Katie Couric's probably going to have a daytime talk show -- now we just have to wait and see how big of a smash it is.
Missing Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during her maternity leave? That's the first sign of a brand people are attached to.
Another cable news candidate -- Soledad O'Brien, who's brainier than both of them and who's systematically establishing herself as a skilled sociologist by exploring race through her documentary series.
Lisa Ling has been orbiting the women's service-journalism thing for years, while mixing it with more serious investigations. She could become the thinking girl's go-to.
As of this year, Eva Longoria has a longstanding network presence, a cookbook, and a divorce under her belt. Presto.
The Williams sisters have always had great chemistry and big personalities -- they could be a tough act to turn down.
America will follow Jennifer Aniston to the ends of the earth -- all they ever want is more of her talking. Plus she's a BFF of Oprah herself.
