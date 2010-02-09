Tech's Sexy Super Bowl Ads

Who dat sey dey gonna pay $2.5 million for a 30 second ad?Tech companies, that’s who!

Last week, we collected the best tech contributions to advertising’s biggest day from years past.

Here are 2010’s additions to the list.

Check them out >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”motorola-megan-fox-in-a-bath-tub-1″

title=”Motorola: Megan Fox in a bath tub.”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”intel-robots-have-feelings-too-2″

title=”Intel: Robots have feelings too”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”vizio-actually-robots-are-terrifying-3″

title=”Vizio: Actually, robots are terrifying”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”google-a-story-about-the-search-for-true-love-with-an-emphasis-on-the-search-4″

title=”Google: A story about the search for true love, with an emphasis on the search”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”intel-the-times-they-are-a-changin-5″

title=”Intel: The times, they are a changin'”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”godaddycom-reminding-us-yet-again-that-web-hosting-is-all-about-sex-6″

title=”GoDaddy.com: Reminding us yet again that web hosting is all about sex”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”godaddy-and-again-7″

title=”GoDaddy: And again”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”godaddy-and-again-8″

title=”GoDaddy: And again!”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”flo-tv-women-are-evil-but-luckily-theres-an-app-for-that-9″

title=”Flo TV: Women are evil, but luckily, there’s an app for that”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”flo-tv-the-who-is-great-even-when-its-not-halftime-10″

title=”Flo TV: The Who is great even when it’s not halftime”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”boost-mobile-introducing-mc-jim-mcmahon-11″

title=”Boost Mobile: Introducing MC Jim McMahon”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kgb-learning-the-shortcomings-of-mobile-browsing-the-hard-way-12″

title=”KGB: Learning the shortcomings of mobile browsing the hard way”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”etrade-the-talking-baby-is-back-and-having-relationship-problems-13″

title=”E*Trade: The talking baby is back, and having relationship problems”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”metropcs-there-are-stupid-questions-14″

title=”MetroPCS: There ARE stupid questions”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ea-the-family-friendly-version-of-the-dantes-inferno-go-to-hell-spot-15″

title=”EA: The family friendly version of the Dante’s Inferno ‘Go To Hell’ spot”

content=””

image=”#!#PLACEHOLDER IMAGE#!#”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

