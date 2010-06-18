Watch Everyone At A Hedge Fund Gathering Get Shocked By A Rogue Astronaut Playing Guitar

Photo: Business Insider

The crowd at a hedge fund conference last night was shocked by a small four-piece band crammed into the corner of the bar playing punk tunes with a man in a space helmet.Not only bizarre and out of place, the band made it hard to have a conversation to the point where everyone was literally screaming at each other until their voice turned hoarse.



Everyone stared and was like,

“What the hell is going on?”

“Can you believe this?”

Watch this hilarious video of a ridiculous band taking a conservative hedge fund conference by storm and surprise.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.