Thursday's 'Grey's Anatomy' Was Series' Lowest-Rated Finale Ever

After being off its game for a few weeks, Grey’s Anatomy came back with a well-written episode that improved upon last week’s ratings to be the most-watched show of the night. But, its 16.3 million viewers made up the smallest audience for a Grey’s finale ever, showing that interest in the show might really be slipping.

The show’s ratings were up from last week and its season-to-date average, making ABC the most-watched network last night. Grey’s also topped finales for CSI and CSI:NY, Hell’s Kitchen, 30 Rock and The Office. But ratings for all of those shows (except Hell’s Kitchen, and maybe 30 Rock) were down too. The Grey’s finale was down 18% from its finale last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.