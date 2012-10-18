Women Asked The Highest Percentage Of Questions At A Town Hall Debate In Decades Last Night

Yesterday evening in Hofstra, six women and five men asked presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Barack Obama questions. This breaks down to around 55% of the questions coming from women as a group.



That number hasn’t been that high since the 1996 presidential town hall debate between Sen. Bob Dole and President Clinton, when eleven of 20 questioners were women.

Here’s the chart of the per cent of questions in the presidential town hall debate coming from women since 1996, taken from the debate transcripts at the Commission of Presidential Debates. The data on the gender of questioners in the 1992 was unavailable:

Photo: Data CPD, Chart Walter Hickey

This increase in available questions from women voters — an absolutely crucial demographic in this election — could signal why topics typically construed as women’s issues played such a prominent role in the debate.

