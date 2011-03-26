Regret That Drunk Tweet Last Night? The "Last Night Never Happened" App Will Erase It

A new iPhone app called Last Night Never Happened promises to delete all your social networking activity within a timeframe that you specify.



This means it’s perfect for cleaning up your tweets, Facebook photos and comments after you went out for a night of debauchery and decided to tell the internet what you think about things.

The video below gives a demonstration.

Via: Laughing Squid

