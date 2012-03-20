Last Night, Between 8 And 9 PM, 4.5 Million People Played Draw Something

OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter and Ghostface Killah of Wu Tang Clan

Photo: OMGPOP via Dan Porter

Draw Something, the pictionary-like mobile app, continues to catch fire.Last night it drew in 4.5 million people who played between 8 and 9 PM EST.



Yes, that’s 4.5 million people playing the same game in one hour. The other week Draw Something made up 1 per cent of all tweets.

Last week we reported the new viral mobile game hit 20 million users in 5 weeks. It has about 12 million active users and the game is generating 6-figures per day for its parent company, OMGPOP.

Celebrities are leading the Draw Something charge. OMGPOP Vice President Eric von Coelln put together a Pinterest board of stars playing the game. It includes Rosie O’Donnell and the entire Jersey Shore cast.

Here’s a tweet from Disney star and singer, Demi Lovato:

