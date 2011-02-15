Last Minute Valentine's Gift From JibJab

Photo: Screenshot/JibJab

Need a last minute Valentines Day gift? JibJab has turned their popular Starring You product into the perfect personalised Valentines card.Using Facebook Connect, you can create ‘characters’ simply with their Facebook Photos and then share the result on the recipient’s wall. Example video is below!



And for those more interested in Justin Bieber…. you can make a personalised Bieber music video too.

