Here's what to do if you forgot to make a Valentine's Day dinner reservation

Uh oh. Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and you totally dropped the ball. Don’t even bother calling for a dinner reservation because every place in town is booked up.
But fear not: with a bit of creativity, and a lot of conviction, you can still save the day.
For inspiration, we came up with 10 emergency Valentine’s Day backup plans. Good luck.
If you'd rather stay in (but not look cheap), try renting a private chef for the night. Download the Kitchensurfing app and find local professional chefs around the country. In New York, you can order a Valentine's Day brunch or dinner for $US150.
Here are some other NYC-based options:
- Postmates' Chefs on Demand: $US200 for a 6 pm or 9 pm dinner.
- Big City Chefs: $US425 for a romantic dinner for 2.
- New York Personal Chefs: $US425 for a four-course Valentine's Day dinner for two.
This is always a risky bet, but if you're smart, and you pick a lesser known (but top-notch) spot, you just might get lucky. Here are some ideas in NYC:
- Max Soha (Italian cuisine; Upper West Side)
- Al di la (Italian cuisine; Park Slope)
- Omai (Vietnamese cuisine; Chelsea)
- Caracas Arepa Bar (Venezuelan cuisine; East Village & Williamsburg)
- Elias Corner (Mediterranean cuisine; Astoria)
- Lil' Frankie's (Pizzeria; East Village)
- Prime Meats (Steakhouse; Carroll Gardens)
Maybe you're not so bad in the kitchen. You don't need to go all out with a private chef, but you also don't have time to stop by the grocery store and plan out a full dinner.
Use Plated to order a pre-planned meal to your home with all the right ingredients for every course. All you have to do is cook it.
Price: $US12/plate (but you have to order on Friday, Feb. 13!)
Valentine's Day is a Saturday this year. That means you may be planning a full day of activities.
Plan a classic Valentine's Day (combine a couple of our suggestions and throw in a walk in the park) -- but up the ante by ferrying your date around in a limo all day. Use Limos.com, GroundLink, or Uber to book a car.
Prices vary ($US300+).
Maybe you're the flashier type. Take this Valentine's Day to the next level with helicopter tour of New York City -- or a personal flight where you even get to try your hand at flying the plane.
Book with Viator ($US260 for a helicopter tour) or Experience Days ($US237 for a helicopter tour; $US605 to follow it up with a dinner cruise). Both companies have other tour options around the country.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.