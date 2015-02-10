Here's what to do if you forgot to make a Valentine's Day dinner reservation

Uh oh. Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and you totally dropped the ball. Don’t even bother calling for a dinner reservation because every place in town is booked up.

But fear not: with a bit of creativity, and a lot of conviction, you can still save the day.

For inspiration, we came up with 10 emergency Valentine’s Day backup plans. Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.