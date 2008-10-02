Last Minute Trades: 1.2 Million Share Buy Of AMD

Another market close was met by unusual last minute trading in a tech stock. Yesterday it was Google. Today 1.2 million shares of Advanced Micro Devices were bought in just two trades as the market closed, pushing AMD to close at $5.25. Its high for the day prior to those trades was $4.53, according to Market Watch.



The unusual trading in Google yesterday was met with a NASDAQ response cancelling all trades in the stock made in the last few minutes of closing, prompting at least one trader to flip his lid and supply us with some very colourful emails.

