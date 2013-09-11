Last Minute Predictions For Today's Apple Event From Apple-Expert John Gruber

Here are the last minute predictions from plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber. Toss your predictions in the comments!

[1] Last minute predictions: Announced: iPhone 5S and 5C. S is faster, better camera, fingerprint sensor. C has same specs as iPhone 5.

— John Gruber (@gruber) September 10, 2013

[2] Apple TV software update. Nice but nothing major. On campus Cupertino event signifies no huge announcements.

— John Gruber (@gruber) September 10, 2013

[3] Maybe new iPods? They did iPods at September event last year.

— John Gruber (@gruber) September 10, 2013

[4] Nothing iPad-related, including no iOS 7 yet. Today’s iOS 7 stuff will be iPhone (and iPod Touch) only. iPads and iPad iOS 7 in October.

— John Gruber (@gruber) September 10, 2013

[5] I’m guessing no Mac news today either, neither hardware nor Mavericks.

— John Gruber (@gruber) September 10, 2013

