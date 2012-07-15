A Complete Guide To Scoring Last Minute Olympics Tickets

Photo: LOCOG via Getty Images

Can I still buy Olympics and Paralympics tickets?Yes. The official London 2012 ticket seller has tickets for many events still available on a first come, first served basis (using Visa only, of course), although not in the athletics, swimming or cycling.



The tickets remaining are for basketball, beach volleyball, sailing, volleyball and wrestling, with prices ranging from £20 to “suite tickets” in the North Greenwich Arena costing up to £450 for some events.

Can I transfer tickets to someone else?

Officially, tickets are non-transferable. However, London 2012 terms and conditions state that: “Providing you as the lead booker are contactable on the day in case of query, a member of your family or a friend may use tickets you can no longer use.”

I can’t go anymore and no one else wants my canoe slalom tickets. Can I return them?

Yes. If you are no longer able to use the tickets you have purchased from London 2012, you can submit them for resale at face value through the official London 2012 ticket resale programme. As tickets are meant to be non-transferable (see above), you are forbidden from selling or advertising them for sale on the internet, in newspapers or anywhere else other than via the official ticket resale programme. However, it’s not guaranteed that your tickets will be resold, so you could still end up out of pocket.

I’ve seen tickets for sale through an external ticketing organisation. Are they legitimate?

Some are, but many aren’t. In June, the Met police cracked down on illegal tickets (targeting 30 international websites and 970 individuals), indicating the scale of the black market. London 2012 has a list of unauthorised ticket resellers on its website, which are clearly ones to avoid. If you want to check a website, visit the same page and type the address in the box – if it’s authorised, a green box will pop up; if not, a red box will appear.

I live in Spain and the US. How can I find a legitimate ticket seller?

London 2012 has separate lists for residents around the world, for both the Olympics and Paralympics. For example, Cosport in the US is the authorised Olympic tickets reseller, while Aristeia in Spain has the honour.

I’ve had lots of emails offering cheap last-minute tickets. Are these scams?

Possibly. London 2012 says it is aware of cases where emails are sent falsely claiming to be from London 2012, or other organisations involved in the Games, but are actually “the first step in a fraud scam”. Common scams include: emails/letters informing the recipient they have won an Olympic lottery that they haven’t entered; emails/letters to manufacturing companies, asking them to pay large fees in order to provide items for the Games; and emails/letters informing the recipient that they can apply for a job involved with the Games for a fee. Ignore any communication that asks you to reveal information such as bank details or to part with money up-front.

Are prestige tickets still available?

Yes. Along with tickets to the event you wish to attend, a prestige pass (“the ultimate Games experience” according to the organisers) offers access to hospitality areas offering fine dining and bars, as well as your very own souvenir programme. Sold via Ticketmaster, prestige tickets are still available for gymnastics (from £595), track cycling (from £695), basketball finals (from £594), athletics evening medal sessions (from £1,800), equestrian (from £495) and rowing (from £995).

